Madhya Pradesh unrest: Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt trying to hide something on farmers killing, says Yogendra Yadav

Slamming the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Swaraj India on Tuesday said it was trying to hide something on the farmers' killing and therefore, not allowing anyone to visit Mandsaur.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said that since last week, the government did not allow any political leader or activist to visit Mandsaur and meet the kin of the farmers.

"One week has passed since the killing of the five protesting farmers in Mandsaur in police firing. By stopping the leaders, who wanted to meet the kin, the government is trying to hide something and that must be revealed," Yadav said after returning from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav's remarks came a day after he, along with social activist Medha Patkar and Swami Agnivesh, were not allowed to meet the families of the farmers who had died on 6 June.

Lashing out at the government over police firing on protesting farmers, Yadav said, "the way in which the farmers were killed in police firing shows it was a murder".

He also alleged that the farmers were beaten to death after the firing had stopped.

"If we talk to any leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, they shall boast of the enhanced farming but the fact is that the agricultural policy is production oriented and not producer-oriented," he said.

He said that demonetisation has also played a major role in the low demand for the produce. "After demonetisation, the demand dropped drastically," he said, adding that until last month there was a restriction on withdrawal of money from the banks.

He also alleged that the money for the crops that was deposited in the farmers' bank accounts was deducted by the banks without any prior information to the farmers. "This is completely illegal," he said.

Yadav also said the farmers in Mandsaur and Neemuch were protesting as they were not getting the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of their crops, as the prices fell drastically as compared to last year.

Meanwhile, Swami Agnivesh said in Madhya Pradesh that "the citizens don't have the freedom to move anywhere as they are not allowed to go anywhere".

He also slammed the government for not implementing the MS Swaminathan recommendations as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in its manifesto.

The National Commission on Farmers (NCF), constituted under the chairmanship of Swaminathan, had suggested a Minimum Support Price (MSP) including an additional 50 percent over and above the total expenses incurred on farming.