Madhya Pradesh protest: We are sensitive to farmers' issues, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the central and state governments were "sensitive" to farmers' issues and was trying to address them with due seriousness.

He said the welfare of the farming community and agriculture topped the list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre was willing to extend whatever help was required by the states.

"I am from a village and the son of a farmer. I have also been the agriculture minister. Let me assure you that the Centre and state governments are trying to do everything possible," Rajnath said.

The minister's comments came a day after police shot dead five farmers at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

Rajnath acknowledged that the farmers were "a big pillar of our society and are the biggest producers and consumers".

He said both Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were aware of the issue and were working towards providing succour to the agitating farmers.

Regarding the violence in Madhya Pradesh, he guardedly said: "I have received some information that some powers have attempted to instigate and the chief minister has assured a probe into it."

Singh is in Mumbai to address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers as part of the three-year celebrations of the Modi government.