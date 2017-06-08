Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Narendra Modi only interested in waiving loans of rich, says Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can waive loans of the country's rich but can't do the same for farmers, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday just before he was detained by the Madhya Pradesh police at Naya Gaon.

Lashing out at Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government, Gandhi said that both Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were responsible for the deaths of farmers in Mandsaur.

Gandhi told reporters that Modi could waive loans worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore of the rich but not for farmers. "He can't give the right rates for their agricultural produce, can't give them bonuses, can't give compensation... he can only give them bullets."

Hundreds of Congress workers, as well as senior leaders like Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh legislator Jaiwardhan Singh, also courted arrest while trying to make their way to Mandsaur. They were taken to a guesthouse of a cement company, a police official said.

The Congress on Wednesday had termed as "coldblooded murder" the killing of five farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh and questioned the prime minister's silence over it.

The Congress had accused the BJP of "acting as a curse of death for Indian farmers".