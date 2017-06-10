Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: AAP to oppose Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it would oppose the proposed visit of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to

Bargargh in the state on 15 June.

Chouhan is scheduled to visit Bargarh to attend a fest organised on completion of three years in office by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Holding Chouhan responsible for the killing of at least five farmers in Madhya Pradesh, AAP’s state convener Nishikant Mohapatra said the Madhya Pradesh chief minister had no moral right to visit Bargarh, a place mostly inhabited by farmers.

"Bargarh district is the land of farmers. We'll protest against Chouhan’s visit as five farmers were killed at Mandsaur in police firing recently,” Mohapatra said.

Earlier in the day, the Youth Congress activists hurled eggs at the vehicle of Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and waved black flags before him while protesting killing of farmers in Madhya Pradesh.