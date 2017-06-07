Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: AAP delegation to visit Mandsaur on Friday

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday condemned the death of farmers in alleged police firing at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and accused the BJP-ruled state government of going back on its poll promises for the agriculture sector.

A five-member delegation of the AAP will visit the farmers in Mandsaur on 9 June, Gopal Rai, convenor of the party's Delhi unit, said.

The delegations consists of senior party leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Somnath Bharti, Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh. The leaders will interact with the farmers there.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is responsible for the killing of the farmers. The farmers were agitating for their demands that were nothing but promises of the BJP in the elections," Rai said.

The party has demanded immediate arrest of officials who allegedly opened fire on the agitating farmers, besides waiver of loans of the farmers in the state.

Five farmers were killed on Tuesday as the agitation turned violent in Mandsaur, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area.

Farmers in the western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since 1 June demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce, among others.

Rai said that the MSP should be fixed as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee and it should not be less than one and half times of the cost.