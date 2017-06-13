Madhya Pradesh farmers' protests: Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh declines to comment on loan waivers

Kolkata: Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Tuesday declined to comment on farm loan waivers, but accused the Congress of instigating and politicising the farmers' stir in Madhya Pradesh.

"The role of Congress leaders in farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh has proved that they are instigating the farmers. The party and the family (Gandhi family) which has ruled the country for more than 60 years is talking about welfare of farmers. What have they done for all these years? Were they sleeping?" Singh wondered.

He alleged that three Congress MLAs were involved in the violence in Madhya Pradesh and were trying to score political brownie points on the issue.

While the Narendra Modi government was working for the speedy development of villages and welfare of the poor and the farmers, the Congress was feeling frustrated and scared, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi is expressing solidarity with farmers. Where was he when farmers were deprived of basic amenities for irrigation? It is the Narendra Modi government which took steps for the development of farmers," he said.

To a question whether the Centre will waive loans of the farmers, Singh declined to give a direct reply and said, "A lot of schemes were just on paper. We gave a lot of funds so that these schemes can be properly implemented."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the Union government would not partake in states' fiscal leverage in waiving farm loans and made it clear that the cost has to be borne by them.