Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest: Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested on way to Mandsaur

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was arrested on his way to Mandsaur at Ratlam-Mandsaur border on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested under section 151 #Mandsaurpic.twitter.com/mh7E9aWsub — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

144 laga hai to maine police ko kaha hai mai akele jaunga. Kaun rok sakta hai agar ek insaan akele jana chahta hai?: J Scindia #Mandsaur — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

According to India Today, Scindia has alleged that there is Hitler rule in Madhya Pradesh and the farmers' deaths were a blot on the government, hence the BJP had no right to stay in power.

According to a report in The Times of India said, Scindia was supposed to sit on a 72-hour dharna in Bhopal from Wednesday to protest against violence against Mandsaur farmers. This was scheduled after his visit to the farmers' families in Mandsaur on Tuesday.

Earlier, Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel was arrested just as he entered Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday on his way to Mandsaur to meet the families of farmers killed in police firing. He was later released.

Patel and his four aides, who were also arrested, were then taken to the Rajasthan side of the border.

"Hardik Patel was stopped at the Nayagaon barrier," Superintendent of Police, Neemuch, TK Vidyarthi said.

"His convoy included 20 vehicles and at least 150 people. Patel and four others were detained while the rest were turned away," Vidyarthi added.

On 11 June, social activists Swami Agnivesh and Medha Patkar and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav were among 40 persons detained while on way to meet the kin of farmers killed in Mandsaur.

They were detained at Dhodhar while on way from Ratlam to Mandsaur where at least five farmers were killed on 6 June in police firing amid violence. They were released on bail later.

With inputs from IANS