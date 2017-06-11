Madhya Pradesh farmers being 'instigated' by Congress to protest, says Amit Shah

Raipur: BJP chief Amit Shah said it is unfortunate that the Congress is trying to "instigate" farmers and "destabilise" peace in Madhya Pradesh where the ongoing stir by peasants has turned violent.

He also said the Modi government has launched a number of schemes for the betterment of farmers thereby boosting their

income. "It is unfortunate that Congress MLAs are trying to instigate the sentiments of farmers. It is highly condemnable that they are trying to destabilise peace in Madhya Pradesh," Shah told reporters here.

A video has surfaced purportedly showing a woman Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh inciting people to set a police station in Shivpuri ablaze. Development of farmers during the BJP's rule and that during the Congress dispensation can be compared. The difference is visible, he said.

It will come to fore that the current agriculture growth rates in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are way better than what it was during the Congress' rule, Shah said. The BJP-ruled states for the last eight to 10 years have maintained agriculture growth rate of over 10 per cent. When agriculture growth rate increases, it also hikes farmers' income, he said.

"When the NDA came to power, the growth rate was around minus 2 percent, which now has touched 4 percent. Be it irrigation or agriculture production, we are far ahead in all segments of agriculture," the BJP chief claimed.

To a query on high bonus to farmers as promised by the BJP during the last Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Shah said, "Every single grain of paddy is being procured from farmers in the state. As far as bonus on paddy is concerned, it is under consideration and a decision will be taken soon."

He claimed the Centre has been constantly increasing the minimum support price. "Availability of urea was ensured, prices of fertilisers were brought down. BJP governments in the states are procuring Rabi and Kharif crops," Shah said.

Meanwhile, asked about his party's candidate for upcoming presidential poll, he said, "We have not taken any decision yet."

The BJP national president, who concluded his three-day visit to Chhattisgarh today after chairing a series of meetings with party leaders and workers, asserted that his party will again form government in the state with a strong majority of 65 seats. Chhattisgarh has 90 Assembly seats.

Claiming that the Narendra Modi government has brought a major transformation in the politics of the country, he said, "BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh has proved that the country will no more accept the politics of dynasty, casteism and appeasement. It will now witness politics of performance. Only those who will perform and work for development, will win elections again and again. When the BJP came to power the GDP was 4.4 percent, which has now touched over 7 percent," Shah claimed.