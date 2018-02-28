Farmers' mood to impact result

It will be a challenge for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government to address farmers' distress. The memory of Mandsaur has united farmer movements across the state.

The Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, which compensates the farmer with the 'bhavantar' or the difference in price between the MSP and the market price has failed to reach farmers in all districts.

At New Delhi's Jantar Mantar last year, no less than 500 farmers from Madhya Pradesh showed up to stage an agitation against the government. Madhya Pradesh has been winning the Krishi Karman award since five years but an increase in production doesn't mean an increase in farmer's income.

There's a strong trader lobby that eats into the farmer's share. Farmers are three-fourths of the state and their mood will severely impact the electoral outcome.