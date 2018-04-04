Lemons, empty chairs and Batman: Poll-bound Karnataka heats up as BJP-Congress trade potshots on Twitter

As the political campaign gathers steam in poll-bound Karnataka, the politi-speak is turning shriller by the day. Both Congress and the BJP are busy campaigning across the length and breadth of the state as their leaders take potshots at one another. Meanwhile, a Twitter war of sorts has escalated between the parties, each mocking the other with parodies, memes and GIFs, accompanied by barbed words.

BJP's Karnataka unit hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday for campaigning with a lemon in hand and challenged his atheist/ secular/ anti-superstition credentials.

Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti Superstitions Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions. Hypocrisy thy name is @siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/AV9mGhD3Pt — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 4, 2018

Siddaramaiah was quick to respond, and bash the BJP. He accused the party of spreading fake news on anti-superstition law and claimed that the lemon was handed to him as part of a welcome ritual. But the BJP was prepared with old visuals of Siddaramaiah holding a lemon while taking over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

And if you spread #FakeNews about our Anti-Superstition Law criminalising or demeaning Hindu traditions, I&B Minister Smriti Irani will hit you with her circular! — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 4, 2018

Hahaha! 😂 We are sure the same villager had presented you with a lemon at the time of your oath ceremony and before you sat for the first time on CM's chair. Mr. CM you have been an awesome liar over the last 5 years! Looks like age is now catching up! pic.twitter.com/97yLNXhayE — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 4, 2018

And the saffron party had this to say on the fake news barb.

Does fake claims on development also qualify as #FakeNews? If it does, you'll be the worst hit! Press Council of India, there is bounty of work for you if you visit Karnataka and examine all fake claims of @siddaramaiah. The Chief #FakeNews peddler looks already scared. https://t.co/RoCil4BlVr — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 4, 2018

The two parties also exchanged barbs on footfall at campaign rallies. While Siddaramaiah tweeted out a news article claiming repsonse to one of BJP president Amit Shah's rally was tepid, BJP claimed that the Karnataka chief minister had only learnt 'division' (of votes) in school.

After the grand success of the Dalit outreach in Mysuru the brilliant strategist of BJP Shri @AmitShah a.k.a. Chanakya does his OBC outreach in Haveri! https://t.co/dYgtgVxsfi — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 3, 2018

It looks like @siddaramaiah has learnt only 'division' at his school. Had he learnt addition too, he would have counted the number of people right. Mr. CM, why don't you take classes from the brilliant Mathematician @priyankac19? pic.twitter.com/7JyW66qncl — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 3, 2018

The BJP also took potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has been campaigning and had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP repeatedly. The party used a visual from the movie Batman Begins to mock the Gandhi scion for his social media attacks on the party.

"It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me" My speech writers and Twitter handlers can do whatever they want. But I am what I am. I am Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/1QgXo8PB0j — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 4, 2018

Rahul tweeted a patched up video of sections of Modi's speech and some funny reactions as he called the prime minister the king of misinformation.

The poor & the middle class bear the brunt of rising fuel prices. In this video, our PM is quite obviously talking about some other country. #PeTrolled pic.twitter.com/J6PHC7UsJZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2018

Meanwhile, the Congress also tweeted out infographics slamming Narendra Modi while highlighting the development work undertaken by the Siddaramaiah government.