Left Front disrupts West Bengal Assembly after Kolkata Police allegedly assaults party workers

Kolkata: Left Front and Congress lawmakers on Tuesday raised slogans against the West Bengal government in the state assembly to protest the police assault on Left activists during a political programme a day ago.

After Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay turned down the demand for an adjournment motion moved by Left Front spearhead Communist Party of India Marxist's Tanmoy Bhattacharya, Left legislators brought out posters and black flags and trooped towards the presiding officer's podium. Soon, the Congress too joined them.

As nothing could be heard in the pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House for a short duration.

When the House resumed, the Left Front and Congress members stayed away.

The treasury benches then passed a motion condemning the behaviour of the LF and Congress lawmakers.

In the evening, the Kolkata district committee of the Left Front brought out a rally in the city hub against the police atrocities on Left activists, journalists and pedestrians on Monday.