Lalu Yadav gets 3.5 years in jail: Son Tejashwi confident of bail; Congress says alliance will stay strong

A special CBI court in Ranchi sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to three and a half years in prison in connection with a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.

Judge Shiv Pal Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Lalu, two weeks after convicting the RJD chief in two cases. Lalu was fined Rs 5 lakh for each case, failing which he would serve another six months in jail, a CBI counsel said.

Soon after the sentencing, Lalu tweeted that he would happily die fixing himself than follow BJP's rule of "follow us or we will fix you." He also shared a letter with his followers, asking them to not be disappointed with the court's judgment.

Rather than practising BJP’s Simple Rule - “Follow us or We will Fix you”. I will die happily fixing myself for Social justice, harmony & equality. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 6, 2018

आप सबों के नाम ये पत्र लिख रहा हूँ और याद कर रहा हूँ अन्याय और ग़ैर बराबरी के खिलाफ.. pic.twitter.com/PMTrOU8GB8 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 6, 2018

Lalu's sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap exuded confidence in the judiciary and said that they will file an application for bail. None of the convicts in the second fodder scam case can apply for bail in Ranchi court. They will have to move high court to do so.

The judiciary performed its duty. We will go to the High Court after studying the sentence and apply for a bail: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/17zxjyTQ2d — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

We are confident that he (Lalu Yadav) will get bail. We have full faith on judiciary. We are not going to be cowed down: Tej Pratap Yadav #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/WHG1VFsKam — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha said that Lalu was being "framed" and that there will be an election where people will fight on behalf of us. "We'll talk in 2019," he told CNN-News18.

Jha said that post the sentencing, party workers have released that their "responsibilities have increased". "We attribute a lot to physical presence. Lalu will just be physically absent. It is (RJD follows) ruling through an ideology. People like ordinary workers, like me, know suddenly our responsibilities have increased," he said.

Claiming that the RJD will replace the Nitish Kumar government in 2020, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying the party was "disappointed" with the judgment.

"We were expecting the minimum punishment would be that of a year. By giving a jail term of 3.5 years, he cannot be given bail," he said.

Tiwari denied that there was a leadership crisis in the party after Lalu's conviction. "We have Leader of Opposition Tejashwi and we're all there to support him," he said. The JD(U), a one-time alliance partner of the RJD in Bihar, welcomed the quantum of punishment. JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi told CNN-News18 that it would now be "difficult for the RJD to stay together".

We welcome this judgement, this will prove to be a historic decision in Bihar politics. It is the end of a chapter: KC Tyagi,JDU on #LaluPrasadYadav sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/ODvPFhQXEA — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

BJP leader and deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, accused Lalu of having come to power "in the name of the poor", and later betraying their trust by "looting public money". "The judgment is a lesson for all those who try to justify their criminal acts by talking about the backwards, Dalits and minorities," Modi added.

Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who has supported Lalu in the past, said there is "no sense" in hearing what the other parties were saying about the situation in RJD. He also said that the party would rise to occasion.

NCP leader Tariq Anwar said that Lalu should apply for bail. "They only have one option to approach the high court. We expected that he would get less than three years of jail term so he could get bail, keeping in mind his health condition.

Meanwhile, Congress sought to distance itself from the court's decision. RPN Singh confirmed that the party was still in alliance with RJD since the bond was not related to "particular individuals".

Congress has always waged war against corruption. As far as the alliance is concerned, it is with RJD and not particular individuals: RPN Singh, Congress #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/oG7tYZFz2W — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

With inputs from PTI