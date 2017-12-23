Lalu Prasad Yadav shows loquacious side after court verdict, posts 11 tweets in half an hour

Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted on Saturday for his role in the 1996 fodder scam, immediately did precisely what any person just held guilty by a court of law would do — tweet away to glory. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo posted 11 tweets in half an hour after the verdict, proclaiming his innocence and claiming a conspiracy against him.

That's nearly one tweet every two minutes, the sort of frenetic Twitter activity that would leave media-savvy millennials gaping.

His tweets featured rousing poetry and even references to — wait for it — Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King and Babasaheb Ambedkar — in an attempt to defend his case. Clearly, circumspection and Lalu Prasad Yadav do not go together, whatever the situation may be.

The former Bihar chief minister even took care to be linguistically inclusive, tweeting both in Hindi and English. He claimed that that he is being victimised as he hails from the 'lower' sections of society and that he is a warrior for social justice.

Not surprisingly, his eloquent posts did not make any factual statements about the cases for which he was convicted.

Here are Lalu Prasad Yadav's tweets after the verdict: