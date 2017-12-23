Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in fodder scam case: BJP says he 'symbolises corrupt politics', RJD calls it 'tragedy of errors'

Reactions from eminent political leaders started pouring in on Saturday after former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in a fodder scam case.

CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The RJD chief, along with other convicts, was taken into judicial custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

Here are some reactions from key political parties and leaders:

Lalu Prasad:

Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

धूर्त भाजपा अपनी जुमलेबाज़ी व कारगुज़ारियों को छुपाने और वोट प्राप्त करने के लिए विपक्षियों का पब्लिक पर्सेप्शन बिगाड़ने के लिए राजनीति में अनैतिक और द्वेष की भावना से ग्रस्त गंदा खेल खेलती है। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

झूठे जुमले बुनने वालों सच अपनी ज़िद पर खड़ा है।धर्मयुद्ध में लालू अकेला नहीं पूरा बिहार साथ खड़ा है। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

ऐ सुनो कान खोल कर, आप इस गुदडी के लाल को परेशान कर सकते हों, पराजित नहीं। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

सामंतीवादी ताक़तों, जानता हूँ लालू तुम्हारी राहों का काँटा नहीं आँखों की कील है। पर इतनी आसानी से नहीं उखाड़ पाओगे — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

ना ज़ोर चलेगा लाठी का लालू लाल है माटी का।। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

साथ हर बिहारी है

अकेला सब पर भारी है

सच की रक्षा करने को

लालू का संघर्ष जारी है। मरते दम तक सामाजिक न्याय की लड़ाई लड़ता रहूँगा। जगदेव बाबू ने गोली खाई, हम जेल जाते रहते है लेकिन मैं झुकूँगा नहीं। लड़ते-लड़ते मर जाऊँगा लेकिन मनुवादियों को हराऊँगा। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017



देश के न्यायप्रिय और शांतिप्रिय साथियों हर षड्यंत्र से बचना होगा। हर हाल में लड़ना होगा। विजयपथ पर चलना होगा। जय हिंद — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Manoj Jha (RJD):

You are convicting the person who has helped expose the scam. It is a tragedy of errors. This is a clear bias against Lalu Prasad. I believe in the judiciary, but in this case, CBI was arranging the prosecution. Legally admissible evidence provided by us was set aside. We'll get redressal at a higher court with the kind of evidence we have. Politically, I know this regime. They have this standard operating procedure: Try to make a deal with your Opposition, if you fail...scare them. (I) want to tell them — Your end has begun.

I believe in judiciary but in this case, CBI was arranging prosecution. Legally admissible evidence provided by us were set aside: Manoj Jha, RJD after Lalu Prasad Yadav's conviction in #FodderScampic.twitter.com/V1tuuFaB6k — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

Kind of evidences we have, we'll get redressal at a higher court. Politically I know this regime, they have this typical Standard Operating Procedure-Try to make a deal with your opposition, if you fail...scare them. Want to tell them-Your end has begun: Manoj Jha,RJD pic.twitter.com/lkYjqNeI6g — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP):

I was one of the petitioner in fodder scam PIL which resulted in CBI inquiry & monitoring by Patna H Court . — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017

Process of going to Jail https://t.co/QHtfWx45qM father, next who ? Lalu knows ?Whole family involved in corruption .Either fodder scam or benami property ?Today चारा Next LaRa ? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017

Lalu had to go to jail becose of PIL filed by Sihivanand ,Lalan Singh & myself but now Shivanand defending the undefensible. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017

Charan Singh Sapra, (Congress):

At this position, we can only say that the court's decision is welcome. Of course, Lalu Prasad can also move the higher courts. The situation will be looked at after reading the entire judgment. Lalu Yadav has been convicted earlier also, and has come out stronger.

GVL Narasimha Rao (BJP): Verdict reinforces public faith in judiciary. Lalu Prasad symbolises corrupt politics. In a democracy, it is important the faith is not eroded. I think, the popular sentiment in this country is that there should be no leniency as far as corruption is concerned.

Manish Tewari (Congress): Lalu Yadav and his lawyer are ready to face the consequences of this decision. The central charge is embezzlement from the state treasury. And the alleged embezzlement took place when the current chief minister (Nitish Kumar) was the chief minister.

With inputs from PTI