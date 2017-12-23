You are here:
Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in fodder scam case: BJP says he 'symbolises corrupt politics', RJD calls it 'tragedy of errors'

PoliticsFP Staff23 Dec, 2017 17:00:45 IST

Reactions from eminent political leaders started pouring in on Saturday after former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in a fodder scam case.

CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The RJD chief, along with other convicts, was taken into judicial custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

Here are some reactions from key political parties and leaders:

Lalu Prasad:


Manoj Jha (RJD):

You are convicting the person who has helped expose the scam. It is a tragedy of errors. This is a clear bias against Lalu Prasad. I believe in the judiciary, but in this case, CBI was arranging the prosecution. Legally admissible evidence provided by us was set aside. We'll get redressal at a higher court with the kind of evidence we have. Politically, I know this regime. They have this standard operating procedure: Try to make a deal with your Opposition, if you fail...scare them. (I) want to tell them — Your end has begun.

Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP):

Charan Singh Sapra, (Congress):

At this position, we can only say that the court's decision is welcome. Of course, Lalu Prasad can also move the higher courts. The situation will be looked at after reading the entire judgment. Lalu Yadav has been convicted earlier also, and has come out stronger.

GVL Narasimha Rao (BJP): Verdict reinforces public faith in judiciary. Lalu Prasad symbolises corrupt politics. In a democracy, it is important the faith is not eroded. I think, the popular sentiment in this country is that there should be no leniency as far as corruption is concerned.

Manish Tewari (Congress): Lalu Yadav and his lawyer are ready to face the consequences of this decision. The central charge is embezzlement from the state treasury. And the alleged embezzlement took place when the current chief minister (Nitish Kumar) was the chief minister.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Dec 23, 2017 05:00 pm | Updated Date: Dec 23, 2017 05:00 pm



