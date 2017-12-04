Kumar Vishwas says AAP deviated from its original path, party needs to rid itself of 'viruses'

New Delhi: Hitting out at his detractors within the AAP, its founder-member Kumar Vishwas on Sunday said the party needed an anti-virus system to get rid of "viruses that have been destroying it".

"Anti-virus system will be set up in the party and that will include party workers," Vishwas told the media in New Delhi.

He also talked of bringing into the party fold those who had left the AAP, which is in power in Delhi.

Asked about which virus he was referring to, he only said that Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP), support had gone down from five lakh persons who Assembly at Ramlila Maidan at one point of time to 5,000 at present and it was only due to the viruses.

He expressed displeasure over the AAP's functioning and said the party needs to go back to the basics.

Vishwas reiterated that the AAP had deviated from the path from where it started five years ago.

He said party workers were in talks with many of their colleagues who had since left the AAP, including Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, and apologised for any wrongs done by the party.

In the AAP's National Council meeting in November, Vishwas' name was not included in the list of speakers.

In October, the AAP had revoked the suspension of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who had accused Vishwas of being a traitor. Khan was suspended in May, days after he made the remark.