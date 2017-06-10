You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Kumar Vishwas quits 'responsibility' of being AAP's overseas fundraiser

Kumar Vishwas quits 'responsibility' of being AAP's overseas fundraiser

PoliticsIANSJun, 10 2017 18:19:53 IST

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas on Saturday said he has volunteered to leave the "responsibility" of being the main overseas fundraiser for AAP, which has been accepted by the party's National Executive.

He denied any rumour of being sacked from the post.

File image of Kumar Vishwas. AFP

File image of Kumar Vishwas. AFP

The AAP leader said he was not looking after fund raising affairs for the last one-and-a-half years but his name was there as main fundraiser for the party from overseas.

"I never tried to know about the funds nor do I want to know. Other party colleagues were looking after fund raising affairs so I requested the party leadership to allow me to leave this responsibility so that I could focus more on the additional responsibility of Rajasthan," Vishwas told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with party workers from Rajasthan.

"The National Executive (NE) of the party accepted my request and I thank the them for that," Vishwas said.

Vishwas was last month made Rajasthan in-charge of the AAP after he threatened to quit the party over attacks on him by suspended legislator Amanatullah Khan, who termed him as a "BJP agent".

Khan was later suspended from the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) for three months.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 06:19 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 06:19 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14A1 Vs B2
4Jun 15A2 Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores