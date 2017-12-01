Kumar Vishwas' meeting with AAP workers on 3 December could mark another factional tussle in party

Is Aam Aadmi Party heading towards another factional tussle for power? This seems to be a possibility as Kumar Vishwas, one of the founders of the AAP, announced that he will address party members in a meeting in Delhi.

Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajasthan unit tweeted a poster featuring Vishwas overshadowing party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Kumar Vishwas is the incharge of Rajasthan unit of AAP. He also retweeted the same poster posted by a parody account.

The poster was created for the meeting in which he will address party members at the AAP office at Rouse Avenue in Delhi on 3 December. It is seen as an expression of his feeling of disgruntlement.

Kumar Vishwas has been repeatedly expressing his displeasure over the functioning of the party. While addressing a crowd of party volunteers on 26 November at Ramlila Maidan on the occasion of celebration of completion of five years of the AAP, he said that he would sit with the party members in the following week. The poster which he tweeted on 28 November was seen as a continuation of it.

What has attracted much public attention is the placement of Arvind Kejriwal’s photo in the poster. The poster, which shows Kumar Vishwas standing in front of an image of Arvind Kejriwal, has sparked multiple interpretations. It has been seen by some as his attempt to project himself as the lone face of the Aam Admi Party. Some others viewed it as his way to express his disgruntlement by challenging the authority of Arvind Kejriwal.

It is likely that Vishwas’ address to the party members may mark another rift within the party, given his long-standing disagreements with the party leadership.

Vishwas had earlier complained that the party did not allow him to speak in the national council meeting held on 2 November. The party denied his allegation, saying that he spoke twice in the meeting. To this, Vishwas challenged the party to show the video clip of him delivering a speech in the closed door session.

He repeated his displeasure for not being allowing to speak in the party platforms even in his speech on the on the foundation day of the AAP on 26 November.

“I haven’t spoken in the last seven-eight months... I was not listed in the name of speakers in the national council,” he said addressing the crowd.

In the foundation day meeting, he also played the victim card by comparing himself to Abhimanyu, the Mahabharata warrior who fought valiantly but finally was killed in the battle of Kurukshetra.

"I was told that I will be insulted and compelled to quit. I would like to say that I am not going anywhere. I am like the Abhimanyu who will be victorious even in his death," he said

Interestingly, although he sat next to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the foundation day meeting, the duo neither exchanged glances nor words.

A recently leaked audio—purportedly of Vishwas—is another reason why the party fears trouble ahead. In the audio, the speaker expresses disappointment over Vishwas not being given any portfolio in the government, despite he being one of the three founders of AAP.

“Three persons formed the AAP. One of them became the chief minister, another became the deputy chief minister and the third...is nothing,” the voice said.

Significantly the person was also heard saying, “We will go to Rajnath Singh and have a cup of tea there.”

Firstpost tried to contact Vishwas to ask him whether the voice in the audio was his, but did not get a response.

Kumar Vishwas has not denied the voice to be his, although it went viral in social media two days ago.

It is no wonder that the audio leak, which has happened just before his meeting with the party members, is seen as a prior indication of a possible rift.

Kumar Vishwas’ recent face-off with the party leadership began after he questioned the party leadership for the party’s poor performance in the Punjab and Goa Assembly polls and the Rajouri Garden by-poll. His anguish grew after suspended MLA Amanatullah was re inducted before the National Council meet last month. He was suspended from the party for publicly accusing Kumar Vishwas of being an RSS and BJP agent.

Kumar Vishwas expressed extreme displeasure over the MLA's re-induction, “Amanatullah is merely a mask. Such masks are used to sideline people politically, which has been done before."

Speaking to The Times of India about the scheduled meeting, he said, "I would...like to ask people about what they think are the reasons for the AAP being unable to win the municipal polls in Delhi and elections in other places.”