Kumar Vishvas joins BJP? AAP leader denies reports he's in talks with saffron party

Following reports from a section of the media which reported that Kumar Vishvas may be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader took to social media to deny these charges, launching a veiled attack on what he called "Modia".

"AAP is about to win Punjab and Goa like it won Delhi. Because the 'Modia' is busy spreading rumours. False news and false accusations," he said, an evident dig at the reports which said he is dissatisfied with the manner in which the party was functioning.

पंजाब-गोवा में AAP दिल्ली वाला परिणाम दोहरा रही है क्यूँकि Modia ठीक वैसी ही अफवाहबाजी में जुटा है,फ़र्ज़ी पोल,फ़र्ज़ी ख़बरें,फ़र्ज़ी आरोप — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 18, 2017

He also lashed out at BJP supporters for supporting false rumours, saying Prime Minister Modi had asked them to improve their "sense of humour, not sense of rumour".

PM ji had said to improve 'Sense of Humor', bhakts took it as 'Sense of Rumor'... Lage Raho!! — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 18, 2017

A report in The Economic Times said Vishvas has been in talks with the BJP and a decision will soon be taken about which constituency he will represent for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. It also said that Vishvas, who fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi opposite Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani of BJP, has expressed a desire to represent Sahibabad.

However, with Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj also eyeing that seat, and BJP party president Amit Shah assuring his predecessor that interests will be safeguarded, it still remains to be seen how things pan out.

A report in Hindustan Times also seemed to back the suggestion that Vishvas is disillusioned with the functioning of the AAP. Quoting sources, the report said Vishvas was upset at not being named star campaigner for the party in Punjab. "A plane is arriving in Delhi airport from Canada carrying NRI volunteers who will be campaigning in Punjab. Vishwas is scheduled to receive them at the airport in person," the source added.