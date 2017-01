The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court after they were denied permission to hold a rally by the Kolkata police, according to a report in NDTV. The case will be heard today, ANI reported.

RSS filed PIL in the Calcutta HC regarding denial of permission from Kolkata police for rally. Hearing on PIL tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

The RSS has planned a rally in Kolkata on Saturday (14 January) on the occasion of its chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit. On Wednesday, High Court judge Joymalya Bagchi asked the Kolkata Police to determine if the RSS could hold a rally in the city. However, the Kolkata police told them it could not grant permission to hold the rally and asked them to fix an alternative date, The Hindu reported.

The RSS has shortlisted two possible venues for the rally — Bhukailash grounds in Kidderpore and Brigade Ground — the cops turned down the first citing law and order issues and lack of adequate space, while the second venue was rejected because the ground was too big.

This move by the Kolkata police comes even as the relationship between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party is at a nadir, with the Trinamool Congress opposing demonetisation and reconsidering their support to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The BJP's Bengal unit in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh will head to Kolkata today for a first-hand assessment of the situation India Today reported.