Kirron Kher says people voted for Narendra Modi based on 'development record', not over Rs 15 lakh promise

Chandigarh: BJP MP Kirron Kher said on Wednesday that she felt people voted for Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls because of his proven track record as Gujarat chief minister, and not because Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in their accounts.

At a press conference in Chandigarh a reporter asked Kher, the local MP, when could people expect Rs 15 lakh to be deposited in their bank accounts.

"He (Modi at the time of 2014 LS poll campaign) said if the black money stashed abroad comes into the country, then every person will get so much (Rs 15 lakh). But he never said that he was going to give this in writing on a stamp paper...But what he has given to the country is far more than Rs 15 lakh.

"He has given a clean, transparent and graft-free government and you are still sitting over that Rs 15 lakh thing," Kher said responding to the reporter at a "meet-the-press" programme in Chandigarh.

To a related question, the actor-turned-politician said, "I don't think that people voted for Modi ji just because of the Rs 15 lakh thing. They voted for him based on his past record as Gujarat chief minister. He had done amazing work in Gujarat, brought so many infrastructure projects there, and undertook unprecedented development in that state".

She added that people voted for him because the previous UPA government had indulged in multiple scams. He ensured that there are no more scams by giving a clean and transparent government, she said.

"And people will again bring him back in 2019," Kher said.

She was asked about crimes against women and eve teasing in Chandigarh.

"Look, eve teasing was here before as well. If you would have studied in colleges and universities here or for that matter anywhere else in the country, there are many boys who blow whistles and pass remarks. I don't agree with you when you say that eve teasing has increased here (in Chandigarh)," she said.

Kher said that eve teasing was always there in north India.

"If you talk of cities like Mumbai and the southern part of the country or even Bengal, eve teasing incidents over there are very rare. But this has been a problem in north India including in states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar..eve teasing was always there, I remember being teased at my time, so what are you saying," she said.

However, pointing to incidents of rape taking place in Chandigarh, with the latest one involving a 22-year-old woman who was raped by an auto-rickshaw driver and two of his accomplices, Kher said, such incidents are serious.

Wherever these take place, police swing into action to catch the culprits, she said.

As a general advice, Kher said, young girls and women should be cautious if they notice some men already sitting in an auto rickshaw in a suspicious manner, like the main accused's two accomplices in the latest incident.

To another question, she down played any differences between her and Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon, asserting that like her, he too was focused on strengthening the party.

My respect for him is 100 percent, she added.