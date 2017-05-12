Kiren Rijiju urges Arunachal Assembly members to maintain traditional ideals

Itanagar: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said a vibrant democracy is possible through good governance.

"A vibrant democracy is possible through good governance and good governance becomes a reality when there is accountability," Rijiju said while speaking in the pre-session meeting on the occasion of commencement of first sitting of special session in the new assembly building here.

"A tall magnificent building will be of no use if the very essence and importance of the institution is not taken into account," the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said. Rijiju asked every member of the House to make meaningful use of the institution and take optimum benefit from the privilege given to them for the good of the state and its people.

He urged upon the members to maintain the traditional democratic ideals to value the parliamentary form of governance.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon the members of the assembly to uphold the sanctity of the highest law making institution of the state and work towards making Arunachal Pradesh Legislature the best in the country.

While throwing light on the evolution of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, Khandu said, "Our state assembly has traversed a glorious journey since its inception in 1975.

Keeping in-stride the 'ups and downs' we have progressed and emerged as an identity – distinct and determined. All through these years the legislative assembly has played a pivotal role as the highest platform of decision making and shaping the future of Arunachal Pradesh. It has been aptly declared as one of the best functioning legislative assemblies of the country,

a recognition well deserved."

Congratulating the members on the historic day for being part of the transitional phase, the chief minister said that this was a beginning of a new chapter in the history of Arunachal Pradesh.

He made special mention about the longest serving member of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly – CT Mein who is a MLA since 1978 and lauded his contribution to a roaring applause from all present.

Khandu requested the MLAs to actively participate in the discussions and put as many questions on governance.

"By doing so, our ministers including me will have to do massive exercise to meet up the questions which shall eventually give positive impact and better the governance," Khandu reasoned.

He also pointed that the questions so asked by the members in the House should not be taken personally rather should be looked as a positive step towards effective and meaningful governance.

Lauding Speaker TN Thongdok’s contribution in strengthening the legislative assembly, the chief minister exhorted the members to join hands with the speaker in his endeavour in making the state assembly lively.

Thongdok in his speech said, "The new assembly building with more modernised, more centralised and more digitised infrastructure, the voice of the people that emanates from this Assembly will surely be louder, clearer and more meaningful."

He sought the support of the members to make the monument a hub of public interest. He further divulged on the need to bring in tangible reforms in committee system of the Assembly Committees to achieve constitutional goals.