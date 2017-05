Kannur: An RSS office bearer accused in the murder of a CPM worker last year was hacked to death near here on Friday.

The state BJP leadership has accused CPM activists of the crime.

The RSS worker, Biju, in his early 30s, is the 12th accused in the murder of CPM worker Dhanaraj, that took place near Payyanur here in July last year. Biju was out on bail.

The police have cordoned off the area and probe has begun.