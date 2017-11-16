Kerala land grabbing case: Thomas Chandy resigned to avoid cracks in ruling LDF, says BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala BJP on Wednesday hit out at the ruling CPM-led LDF in the state over the issue of Thomas Chandy's resignation from the state cabinet and alleged that he had quit from the post of transport minister to avoid fissures in the ruling front.

Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan said Chandy's revelation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had not asked for his resignation and that the "adamant stand" of one of the coalition partners (CPI) made him rethink was proof of it.

Taking a jibe at Vijayan, he said it was clear from this "how close Chandy is to Vijayan".

Rajasekharan said the legal issues connected to the case had not come to an end with Chandy's resignation.

Kerala Congress chief MM Hassan alleged that Chandy was forced to quit.

He said the fact that four CPI ministers had skipped the cabinet meet, which was attended by Chandy earlier in the day, was a clear indication that the LDF ministry had lost its collective responsibility.

Thomas Chandy, an NCP nominee in the LDF cabinet, resigned on Wednesday following allegations of land encroachment by a tourist resort owned by him in Alappuzha district.

His resignation came a day after the Kerala High Court rejected his plea to quash an inquiry report which indicted him in connection with the land grab allegations.

The court had yesterday made scathing remarks against Chandy, a businessman-turned-politician, and dismissed his petition challenging the report of the Alappuzha collector on the alleged encroachments by the resort.