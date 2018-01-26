Kerala governor P Sathasivam voices concern over youths falling prey to political feuds

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala governor P Sathasivam on Friday expressed concern over some of the youths falling prey to political and communal feuds and also joining terror outfits.

In his Republic Day address after hoisting the national flag and inspecting the ceremonial parade at the Central stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the state has to be on guard against such actions.

"We are at times disturbed by the tendency of some of our youths falling prey to political and communal feuds," the governor said.

"More disturbing is the alleged participation of some people in terror outfits both in India and in other countries," he added.

"We have to be on guard against such actions which lower the image of our beloved state," he said.

"There is no doubt that political and communal hatred and terror have no place in a democratic society. It is true that the strong institutions of democracy that our Constitution has given us will step in with safeguards in any crisis," the Governor said.

"But we the people must always be on our guard against the slightest action that threatens our harmony," he added.

Lauding the achievements of the country and the state in the last few decades, Sathasivam said on the happy occasion, it was also necessary to think of the areas where we need to improve.

On the development front, he said in spite of dissent and differences of opinions, characteristic of a democracy, the progress of the nation has always received priority and support in our political and social debates.

The support and response to some of the farsighted flagship programmes of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi bear testimony to this progressive outlook that cuts across political and ideological boundaries, he added.

He also said the initiatives of the CPM-led LDF government headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in focusing on key areas critical to development deserve praise.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior government officials were among those who attended the celebrations.

State ministers took part in Republic Day celebrations in district headquarters.