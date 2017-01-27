Kerala: Crude bombs thrown at RSS offices in Naruvamoodu and Mattannur; BJP calls for shutdown

On Friday, crude bombs were hurled at the RSS offices in Naruvamoodu and Mattannur in Kerala, according to media reports. The BJP, responding to the incident, has called for a shutdown.

Kerala: Crude bombs hurled at RSS offices in Naruvamoodu and Mattannur. BJP calls shutdown in protest — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

The incident comes just hours after a bomb was hurled near a public meeting venue of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Kannur on Thursday, leaving a Democratic Youth Federation of India activist injured. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm at about 200 metres away from the venue, where Balakrishnan was speaking at Nangarathupeedika in New Mahe area of Kannur, police said. Balakrishnan left the venue shortly after the incident, police said

The politically sensitive district has witnessed several violent incidents involving the RSS-BJP combine and the CPM after the May 2016 Kerala Assembly polls in which the LDF came to power. In a recent incident on 18 January, a 53-year-old BJP worker was stabbed to death at Andaloor in Dharmadam, the constituency of Chief Minister P Vijayan, in which six CPM workers have been arrested. A country-made bomb was also hurled at the RSS Karyalaya at Thaliparamba on 19 January but one was injured in the incident.

With inputs from PTI