Kerala CPM legislator KK Ramachandran Nair from Alappuzha district passes away at 65

Thiruvananthapuram: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) legislator KK Ramachandran Nair from Chengannur in Kerala's Alappuzha district died at a hospital in Chennai in the early hours of Sunday, party sources said.

The 65-year-old first-time legislator was ailing for a while and was undergoing treatment .

His body will be brought here later on Sunday, and will be taken to his home town in Chengannur.

The soft-spoken Nair entered politics when he was a school student and was very active in his district. He was jailed during the Emergency period.

The last rites are likely to be held on Sunday evening.