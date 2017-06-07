Kerala Assembly to meet on 8 June to discuss cattle sale restrictions

Thiruvanathapuram: Amid the row over ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, the Kerala Assembly will meet on 8 June to discuss the issue.

The special one-day session was called to finalise the steps to be taken by government on the decision of the Centre, which the state had termed as an infringement into the state's rights and against federal principles.

Various options, including approaching the Supreme Court and bringing in a law within the ambit of the state, are reportedly under the government's consideration.

CPM-led LDF government in Kerala was the first to oppose the notification, holding that it is an infringement into the states' rights and went against federal principles.

The state had asked the Centre to rollback the notification holding that it would adversely affect the meat and dairy sectors, which employs about five lakh people.

Fifteen lakh heads of cattle are brought to Kerala every year and 2.5 lakh tonnes of meat worth Rs 6,552 crore sold in the state annually.