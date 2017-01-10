Kejriwal confident of LG's nod on minimum wage hike to Rs 15k

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the minimum wages will be increased to Rs 15,000 by end of this month.

Speaking after inaugurating a complex of 148 toilets at Kalkaji in south Delhi, the chief minister said the initiative to raise minimum wages is awaiting Lt Governor's assent.

"We are sure of receiving Lt Governor's nod and we will be able to increase the wages to Rs 15,000 by the end of this month," Kejriwal said.

The AAP government had last year sent a proposal to LG under which minimum wage for an unskilled labourers was raised from Rs 9,568 to Rs 14,052.

Kejriwal said a total of 945 toilets have been inaugurated across Delhi with an aim to make Delhi open-defecation free.

"The initiative will provide safe and secure environment for everyone, particularly women. We have formed a dedicated maintenance team to ensure the toilets remain clean," said the Chief Minister.

Health Minister Satyender Jain and MLA Avtar Singh from Kalkaji were also present on the occasion.

Kejriwal also promised that pucca houses will for slum dwellers in five years without pushing them to outskirts.

"We would ensure people live a life of dignity and liberty and also make sure such houses will be constructed in their same locality," he said.

The Delhi government plans to provide 10,000 toilet seats before March 2017.