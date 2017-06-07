Kashmir violence: Centre should take all political parties into confidence to resolve issue, says Congress

Panaji: Congress on Wednesday said that the Narendra Modi government should take all the political parties into confidence if it wants to solve the Kashmir issue.

"The Kashmir issue is very sensitive. There is no doubt that Kashmir is part of India. If the prime minister has to resolve the issue then it has to be done with humane angle to it," Congress national spokesman Tom Vadakkan told reporters in Panaji.

Quoting the statements of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Vadakkan said "pellets are no answer to the violence."

"The Centre has to take all parties into confidence particularly PDP which is the main stakeholder in the region," he said.

The Congress leader said that the union government should keep set aside all its differences with the political Opposition when it comes to tackling sensitive issues.

Vadakkan also adviced Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to shift her mindset outside the valley.

"The target of PDP is just the Valley. They need to move out...the chief minister should move her mindset outside the Valley. You can't say something in the Valley and talk about nationalism outside the Valley," he said.

The Congress leader while talking about the much discussed surgical operations during last three year rule of Modi government, said the union government has been conducting such operations even during Vajpayee's tenure.

"But it was never called surgical operations. We have not printed posters and put it up in Uttar Pradesh saying we have done this," he said.