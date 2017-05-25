Kashmir unrest: Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar meets J&K governor, pushes for dialogue in Valley

Srinagar: A civil society delegation, which included Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, today called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra and discussed the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

"They (delegation) strongly urged that a meaningful and uninterrupted dialogue with all stakeholders must be started without any further delay for bringing about sustained normalcy in the Kashmir Valley," an official spokesman said.

The members of the delegation, who had met leaders of various segments of the society including the separatists, apprised the Governor about their views regarding the restoration of peace in the state, the spokesman said.

The delegation had earlier met separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Apart from Aiyar, the delegation included Air Vice Marshal (retired) Kapil Kak, OP Sharma, chairman of the Centre for Peace and Progress, and journalist Vinod Sharma.

The governor appreciated the initiatives of the Centre for Peace and Progress and thanked the delegation for their valuable contribution towards the restoration of normalcy in the state, the spokesman said.