Kashmir unrest: BJP-PDP alliance on the rocks as security establishment pitches for Governor's rule

Two years after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Peoples Democratic Party formed an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, the allies are locked in a war of words, each blaming the other for rising militancy, mob violence and low voter turnout in the recent parliamentary bypolls.

Now, the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir has requested the Centre to consider Governor's rule to ease the situation, according to media reports.

According to a report in the Indian Express, a senior security official said that the alliance between the PDP and BJP is one of the causes of Kashmiri resentment and if there was Governor’s rule, it would remove this factor from the equation.

Two weeks ago, Member of Parliament P Chidambaram criticised the BJP-PDP alliance, stating that there was a need for Governor's rule, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Growing clamour for Governor's rule in J&K. Glad more people have realised PDP-BJP government is a disaster. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 22, 2017

1/2 The honourable course for honourable CM of J&K is to snap the coalition with BJP and make peace with the people — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 22, 2017

Mehbooba Mufti, addressing senior leaders of her party at a meeting on 1 May reportedly said: “Give me a roadmap on how to come out of the ongoing crises and I will make sure New Delhi starts a dialogue with all stakeholders. If they don’t, I won’t hesitate to leave the government.”

Former RAW chief AS Dulat, analyising the alliance, told Firstpost: "If you see the results of the 2014 Assembly election, there was no other way but for the BJP and PDP to join hands. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed described it as an alliance between the North Pole and the South Pole. Both sides have looked at the coalition differently. Mufti Saheb wanted to bring Jammu closer to the Valley and in doing so, he hoped he would get a lot of support from the Centre. That never came about."

"The BJP looked at the alliance differently. It provided them with an opportunity to enter the Valley. This is where Kashmir resentment began with Mufti emerging as a villain for bringing the RSS into the Valley."

He further added that the Kashmiris were resentful of this alliance. "They feel there is an effort in Delhi to change the character of the Valley. Their ultimate nightmare is that they will be reduced to a minority in the Valley and that is the core of what the present disturbance is about. One thing has led to another."

Attacks on security forces in the state have been on the rise.

On 9 May, army officer Ummer Fayaz, who was on leave to visit his home in Kulgam, was kidnapped by militants while attending the marriage of his cousin in Batapura village. His bullet-riddled body was found on 10 May at Harmen in Shopian district.

What is Governor's rule?

In case of failure of the constitutional machinery in any state of India, usually, President's Rule is imposed under Article 356 of the Constitution. However the Jammu and Kashmir state Constitution allows the imposition of Governor's rule, and that too, for only six months.

Governor's rule can be imposed only after the consent of the President. The state Assembly is either suspended or dissolved and the state comes under the direct rule, once the Governor's rule is imposed.

