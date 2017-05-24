Kashmir human shield: Honouring Major Leetul Gogoi unbecoming of army traditions, says CPM's MY Tarigami

Srinagar: Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and MLA from Kulgam, MY Tarigami on Wednesday termed as "provocative" the honouring of Major Leetul Gogoi, saying it was unbecoming of the Indian Army traditions.

The officer, who is in the midst of a row for tying up a Kashmiri man to a jeep allegedly as a shield against stone-pelters, was honoured by army chief General Bipin Rawat recently with a Commendation Card "for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations".

Tarigami, in a statement issued here, said, "The army's decision to award the officer is highly condemnable and provocative. It was unbecoming of the army's traditions."

He demanded that the court of inquiry ordered by the army in the incident must fix the "responsibilities" and award "punishment" to those involved in the "gross human rights violation" of tying up a civilian to an army jeep and used as a human shield.

"What message you want to convey to Kashmiris by awarding an erring officer? Is an erring officer so important while sentiments of people of Kashmir are ignored?" the CPM leader questioned.