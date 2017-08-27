Kashmir encounter: Congress attacks Centre after Pulwama attack leaves 8 security forces dead

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for the militant attack in Pulwama, saying the "national security is adrift under the rudderless Modi government".

"Post Uri, Pulwama attack and sacrifice of eight security men is a grave reminder that the national security is adrift under a rudderless Modi government," wrote Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet.

"Pulwama encounter and Panchkula deaths tell us that the BJP, both in Haryana and at the Centre, is ill-equipped to govern India.

3/n 8 security men killed in #Pulwama, while 36 dead in Haryana's maddening violence.

A mammoth security failure by a clueless BJP Govt. — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 26, 2017

Eight security men and two militants, were killed on Saturday in a gunfight between holed up militants and the security forces inside the district police lines complex in Pulwama.