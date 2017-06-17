Kashmir crisis: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah condemns attack on police party in Achabal

Srinagar: The Opposition National Conference (NC) on Saturday condemned the attack on a police party in Achabal in which six police personnel including an officer were killed, saying it was an indication of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Condemning the attack, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, "I pay my humble tribute to them for their bravery, courage and sacrifice and stand in solidarity with their families. Their sacrifices must not go in vain".

A group of militants, believed to be from Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), ambushed a police party at Achabal in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Friday, killing six policemen.

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah, in his message, said, "We all stand with the families of the slain policemen and our hearts go out to them. The brave sons of soil have offered the ultimate sacrifice for the state and their courage will be remembered for a long time to come".

They also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the civilian being killed in the Valley and extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, a party spokesman said.