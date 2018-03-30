Karnataka polls: BJP chief Amit Shah on two-day visit to Mysuru, Mandya districts today; will meet temple seers, farmers, Dalit leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Mysuru and neighbouring districts of Karnataka on Friday and Saturday, less than a week since his previous visit to the poll-bound state, which will have Assembly elections in May.

During his visit, Shah will be interacting with Dalit and Scheduled Tribes leaders and members of the royal family. He will also visit several temples in the city and meet with farmers in various Assembly constituencies. Shah will be visiting the districts of Chamrajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagara.

On Saturday, he will hold a press conference in Mysuru, and interact with silk farmers at Channapatna. He will also visit Mandya district and go to Channapatna in Ramanagara district to meet with silk farmers and craftspersons.

Here is a detailed itinerary of Shah's visit to Mysuru and other districts:

Day 1 (30 March)

9.20 am - 9.45 am: Visit to Sutturu Mutt.

9.50 am - 10.30 am: Interaction with the royal family at Mysuru Palace.

10.40 am: Visit to Late Sri Raju’s home and paying condolences in Kyathamaranahalli.

11.10 am- 12.10 pm: Navashakti Samavesh of three Assembly constituencies at Maharaja College Grounds.

12.20 pm - 2 pm: Interaction and lunch with Dalit leaders at Rajendra Kalamandira.

2.50 pm - 3.50 pm: Navashakti Samavesha of two Assembly constituencies at National High School Grounds, Kollegala.

4.35 pm - 5.45 pm: Scheduled Tribes leaders convention at Dr Ambedkar Stadium in Chamrajanagar.

6.30 pm - 7 pm: Visit Nanjanagudu Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjanagudu.

7.30 pm: Visit Ganapati Sacchidananda Ashrama in Mysuru.

Day 2 (31 March)

9.30 am - 10 am: Press conference at Rajendra Kalamandira in Mysuru.

10 am - 10.10 am: Launch of campaign vehicles at Rajendra Kalamandira.

10.40 am: Visit house of late Rajendrappa who committed suicide, Musti Dhanya Sangraha Abhiyan in Chinnenahalli, Srirangapatna.

12.10 pm: Visit Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple in Melukote, Mandya district.

1.10 pm - 2.10 pm: Interaction and lunch with organic farmers and women at Vishveshwaraiah Stadium in Mandya.

2.45 pm - 3.45 pm: Shakti Kendra Pramukhs Samavesh of five districts Shashikiran Convention Hall in Mandya.

4.30 pm: Visit to Channapatna Craft Park

4.55 pm - 5.55 pm: Interaction with silk farmers at Channapatna.

On Monday, Shah tried to counter the Congress government's latest move to turn over BJP's support base amid the Lingayat community. From meeting the 110-year-old seer of the community to terming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 'Ahindu (anti-Hindu)', Shah was in full-swing to counter the Karnataka government's latest move to grant the community a separate religion status.

He also reached out to the areca nut and coconut growers, while he had another program scheduled in Shivamogga to address the state's traders' community.

Karnataka is set to go to polls on 12 May with counting of votes on 15 May.