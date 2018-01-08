Karnataka polls: Amit Shah asks BJP leaders to refrain from naming candidates ahead of elections

Irked by Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa announcing names of his supporters as candidates for the upcoming polls in the state, party chief Amit Shah has asked all BJP leaders not to unilaterally announce candidates, according to media reports.

Yeddyurappa has at several public meetings declared names of close associates — especially those who stuck with him when he left the BJP to float his Karnataka Janata Party in 2013 — as candidates, The Indian Express reported.

The report further said that during meetings with state BJP leaders in Bengaluru last week, Shah stated that state leaders must desist from announcing candidates since the final decision will be taken by the party leadership.

The Telegraph quoted a BJP source as saying, "He (Shah) was categorical in telling the state leaders that independent surveys will be conducted to assess the popularity of each candidate recommended by the state unit."

He also told The Telegraph that Shah has asked the state team to pick three names for each constituency and leave it to him to decide on the final list of candidates.

Any declaration of names by Yeddyurappa would not have validity, Shah said, according to The Hindu.

Yeddyurappa had announced in Tumakuru that Jayaram will be the party's official candidate for this year's Assembly polls from the Turuvekere constituency, reported Deccan Herald. Later, at a public convention during the BJP Parivartan Yatra in Tiptur in Tumakuru district, Yeddyurappa announced that former MLA BC Nagesh will be the BJP's official candidate from the constituency.

Since then, he has announced at least 20-25 candidates as the party's official nominees for the polls, the report added.