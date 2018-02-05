Karnataka polls: Actor Prakash Raj takes jibe at BJP, says 2014 promises failed to bring smiles to farmers and youth

Bengaluru: Actor Prakash Raj has taken a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Karnataka.

Prakash on Monday took to Twitter and wrote a cryptic message that said "Promise toothpaste sold in 2014" failed to bring smiles to "distressed farmers or jobless youth".

"Promise toothpaste sold in 2014 (forget brushing the teeth) could not bring a smile on distressed farmers or jobless youth of my country. Do you believe Promise Toothpaste sold yesterday in Karnataka rally? Will bring it? Just asking," Prakash tweeted.

Modi on Sunday launched a no-holds barred attack on the Congress as he addressed the people at the culmination of BJP's 90-day long "journey to build a new Karnataka" rally, across the poll-bound state.

The BJP could take Karnataka to "new heights" with a focus on improving the lives of farmers and creating better infrastructure", Modi said.

Sounding the election bugle, the prime minister urged people to throw the "corrupt and dynastic" Congress out of power in the state assembly polls due in late April or early May.

"There are still seven lakh homes in Karnataka which are in the dark with no access to electricity even years after Independence. Electricity will brighten their lives," Modi said.

The Union Budget's announcement of a suburban train network for Bengaluru could benefit nearly 15 lakh passengers, the prime minister said.

The party's state unit had opened an online registry and used social media to personally invite the youth, techies, educated class and prominent citizens to the venue, assuring them of seating arrangements.

The "Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatra", held with a view of bringing the BJP back to power in the state on the plank of transforming Karnataka through development, was led by its state unit chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa.

The BJP came to power on its own for the first time in 2008 but lost to the Congress after five years in the May 2013 assembly election.