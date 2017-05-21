Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa in soup over eating hotel-made idlis at Dalit's home

A fresh controversy erupted in Karnataka after state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa was found to have eaten idli and vadas at a Dalit's home, which were incidentally prepared in a hotel, triggering allegations of him practicing untouchability, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, on 18 May, the ex-chief minister, along with senior leaders KS Eswarappa, Ananth Kumar and others, had visited a house of a Dalit in Tumkuru to have breakfast.

However, the idli and vadas were apparently brought from a nearby hotel and were not home-cooked. A complaint was then filed by D Venkatesh of Mandya against the leaders on charges of practicing untouchability.

However, the party was quick to respond to allegations.

"As Yeddyurappa liked idli and vada, it was brought from a hotel. He also ate pulav that was prepared at the Dalit’s home,” state media in-charge Dagge Shivaprakash told The New Indian Express.

Another BJP leader denied the charge that the top leaders eat hotel-made idlis and vadas.

“They ate what was prepared by the Dalits,” party leader Halanuru Lepkash told the publication.

"The complaint is politically motivated and lodged by those who have been shaken by the dalit outreach programme.Their frustration is palpable," a party spokesperson was quoted by The Times of India as saying.

The report stated that the state unit also released a video to dismiss any claim of wrongdoing by the top brass of the party.

In the video, Hanumanthaiah, the host, is heard as claiming that the idlis had to be brought from hotel as there were more people, who came along with Yeddyurappa.

Nevertheless, the ruling Congress as well as the Janata Dal (Secular) hit back at Yeddyurappa alleging him of discriminating with the scheduled castes.