Karnataka Assembly Election dates latest updates: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat addresses the media in New Delhi and said that the model code of conduct will come into effect immediately after the dates are announced. The elections are expected to be single phase. The elections are politically crucial for the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah as well as the BJP as it is the only big state where the Grand Old Party is in power after losing a string of assembly polls to the saffron party in the last few years.
The high-octane political campaigns which have been ongoing for past couple of months witnessed both the Congress and the BJP slugging it out alleging each other of communal politics. The tenure of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly expires on 28 May and the new House has to be constituted before that.
The last state elections were held in the first week of May in 2008. The elections are being seen politically crucial for the ruling Congress as well as the BJP as it is the only big state where the former is in power after losing a string of assembly elections to the saffron party in the last few years.
The BJP is making a concerted bid to unseat the Congress. Beside, the Congress and the BJP, the JD(S) led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray. The high-octane political campaigns which have been ongoing for past couple of months witnessed both the Congress and the BJP slugging it out alleging each other of communal politics. The tenure of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly expires on 28 May and the new House has to be constituted before that.
Incumbent Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is eyeing a second term in the state. The BJP, which is currently in power in 20 states, is trying to add a 21st state to the list. A win in Karnataka would be a massive boost for the BJP as the saffron party has been eyeing South India for a while now.The Congress government's decision, political observers have said, is aimed at denting the vote bank of the BJP, which has declared BS Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) is the third party in the fray.
Published Date: Mar 27, 2018 11:27 AM | Updated Date: Mar 27, 2018 11:29 AM
Highlights
Important dates for Karnataka Assembly Election 2018
17 April, 2018: Issue of notification
24 April, 2018: Last date of nomination
25 April, 2018: Date of scrutiny
27 April, 2018: Last date of withdrawal of candidates
12 May, 2018: Date of Polling
15 May, 2018: Counting of votes
Journalists question CEC over Amit Malaviya's tweet
After journalists questioned CEC regarding Amit Malviya's tweet stating the date of voting as 12 May and date of counting as 18 May , Om Prakash Rawat said that the matter will "definitely be investigated" and strict action will be taken.
No ceiling on expenditure for political parties, says Election Commission
CEC Rawat said per candidate has been allotted Rs 28 lakh for expenditure. "I urge my media friends to ensure that any wrongdoings or aberrations are highlighted," Rawat said.
Model Code of Conduct will come into effect immediately, says CEC
Model Code of Conduct for the elections will come into effect immediately. Eco-friendly material should be used for all propaganda exercise. Use of loud speakers will be regulated so that people can sleep at night. Loud speakers won't be allowed from 10 pm to 6 am, says CEC Om Prakash Rawat.
Commission has decided to deploy CRPF to ensure people refrain from indulging in violent activities: CEC
VVPAT will be there for all EVMs in this election: CEC Om Prakash Rawat
Accessible polls is the theme for Karnataka polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rawat said.
Election Commission starts press conference
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that the total number of electorate in Karnataka is 4.96 crores. "Total number of polling stations in the state is 56,696 which is an increase of 9 percent from last Assembly elections," Rawat said.
60 lakh new voters enrolled as new voters across Karnataka in February
In February, chief electoral officer had announced that nearly 60 lakh people have enrolled as new voters across Karnataka ahead of the 15th Assembly elections, due in early May.
"The number of new voters across the state has increased by 60 lakh, taking the total number of the electorate to 4.96 crore as per the tentative electoral rolls as against 4.36 crore voters in 2013 assembly elections," state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar said. According to the tentative electoral rolls, the number of male voters is 2.51 crore and female voters 2.44 crore.
"You stood by my grandmother during her toughest days: Rahul in Karnataka
Apart from continuing his temple visits, Rahul held two mega rallies, one in Indira Gandhi's old constituency Chikmagalur, and another in Hassan. In a hard hitting attack on the BJP, Rahul accused it of spreading violence, forming governments using money and dividing the country for the sake of power. He also lashed out at Modi, charging him with "insulting" the common man by claiming credit for the country's progress.
Rahul had invoked his grandmother Indira Gandhi as he sought people's blessings for his party's victory in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. "You stood by my grandmother during her toughest days (1977-79) and helped her achieve a historic win in the Lok Sabha by-election from here in 1978," said Gandhi at a public rally in the coffee-growing district.
After Rahul, Amit Shah embarks on temple tour in Karnataka
After Congress president Rahul Gandhi's whirlwind tour of temples in Malnad, coastal and south Karnataka, BJP president Amit Shah is on a tour to south central Karnataka. Keeping Siddaramaiah government's decision to accord separate religion tag to Lingayats in mind, Shah has carefully planned his tour. During his trip on Monday and Tuesday, he will cover four important Lingayat mutts in the state.
On Monday, the BJP chief said that the Congress government's move to give separate religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats was aimed at preventing BS Yeddyurappa from becoming the chief minister in Karnataka. Yeddyurappa is considered a Lingayat strongman.
Amit Shah's two-day Karnataka tour
BJP president Amit Shah will be touring Karnataka for two days starting Monday during which he will visit mutts associated with the Lingayat and Dalit communities.
Besides visiting a number of mutts associated with various communities, including Lingayats and Dalits, Shah will also address farmers' and traders' meetings, take out a road show and attend party events in the poll-bound state, a BJP statement said.
The last Karnataka elections were held in the first week of May in 2013
The polls are being seen politically crucial for the ruling Congress as well as the BJP as it is the only big state where the former is in power after losing a string of assembly elections to the saffron party in the last few years.
Karnataka - one of the few states where the Congress is still in power
Karnataka is one of the few states where the Congress is in power. It is also the only state in south India where the BJP had been able to form a government.
11:28 (IST)
11:34 (IST)
11:21 (IST)
11:18 (IST)
11:14 (IST)
11:12 (IST)
11:10 (IST)
11:09 (IST)
10:50 (IST)
10:45 (IST)
10:44 (IST)
10:09 (IST)
09:50 (IST)
09:48 (IST)
09:47 (IST)
