Karnataka Assembly Election: Congress picks Siddaramaiah as chief ministerial face

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday announced that it will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka under the leadership of Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah.

The party also retained G Parameshwara as the Karnataka unit president and asked him to resign from the state cabinet immediately.

"He (Parameshwara) will continue to be the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and will devote his full time and energy in discharging responsibilities of the party president, he will resign from the state cabinet immediately," said an AICC statement released by party General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi.

The statement said that KH Muniyappa, member of parliament and former Union minister, had been included in the Congress Working Committee as a special invitee.

Satish Jarkiholi has been appointed as the secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

According to the statement, SR Patil will be the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, along with present working president Dinesh Gundurao.

"Gundurao will look after the party affairs of southern Karnataka and SR Patil of northern Karnataka," it added.

DK Shivakumar, a minister in the present state cabinet, will be the chairman of the campaign committee for the coming assembly election.