Karnataka Assembly Election: Congress calls BJP 'Super Election Commission' following poll date leak fiasco

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday dubbed the BJP "Super Election Commission", taking strong objection to its IT cell chief tweeting the date of the Karnataka Assembly election before the Election Commission had announced it.

BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test.

Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information? pic.twitter.com/i3vU2iJpjH — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 27, 2018

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala also said the Election Commission's credibility was at test and asked if there would be any action against the ruling party and its chief Amit Shah.

"BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission' as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. "Credibility of Election Commission is on test.

"Will EC now issue a notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC's confidential information?" Surjewala said on Twitter.

Malviya, whose tweet came when Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat was addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for the Karnataka polls but had not declared the date, said he had only quoted a news channel.

The BJP IT cell head said the election would be held on 12 May and counting would take place on May 18. While he was correct on the polling day, the votes will be counted on 15 May. When Rawat's attention was drawn towards the tweet, he described it as a "very serious issue" that would merit a probe and "stringent action".

To follow live updates of the poll schedule's announcement, click here