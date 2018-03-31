Karnataka Assembly Election: BJP accuses Siddaramaiah of bribing voters in Mysuru, lodges complaint with EC

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka complained to the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of violating the model code of conduct by "bribing openly".

The complaint, signed by BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar said that Siddaramaiah was canvassing at Chamundeshwari constituency of Mysuru on 29 March and that during election campaigning, in utter violation of the poll conduct, paid Rs 2,000 each to two women who welcomed him.

Referring to local newspaper reports in this regard, it said that in the same village, Siddaramaiah also deposited Rs 2,000 in cash to the archak (priest) who performed pooja in the temple premises, thereby violating the model code of conduct.

Stating that this act of Siddaramaiah amounts to bribery under Representation of People Act, as well as under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code, the complaint said, "Though this fact is circulated in almost all electronic and print media, the concerned officials have not taken any action. We request you to direct initiation of stringent action and oblige."

Siddaramaiah is camping in the district since Thursday and will continue to do so till 2 April as part of the Congress' campaign ahead of the Assembly elections in the state in May.

He has already announced his intentions to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency of Mysuru district.