Kapil Mishra to Arvind Kejriwal: 'I am going to file FIR against you, give me your blessings'

The internal turmoil in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intensified on Tuesday when Kapil Mishra, former Delhi water minister, sought Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "blessings" as he was going to file an FIR against him.

"I will register an FIR against you (Kejriwal). I apologise for that and seek your blessing," Mishra said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. Mishra was suspended from AAP and sacked by Kejriwal from his Cabinet.

Mishra later told reporters that he was going to file three FIRs: One against Kejriwal, one against his family members, and one against five AAP leaders.

Mishra also tweeted that he will be going to the CBI office at 11.30 am.

at 9 am today, important announcement . I will be going to CBI office at 11:30 am — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 9, 2017

"Arvind Kejriwalji does not even know the amount of information I have. I have known Arvind Kejriwal-ji for 15 years," he said. "Satyendra Jain is a very rich person. He can go to court but I do not have the money. I will go to the CBI," he added.

"There is a plan hatching now to oust me as MLA," said the sacked minister. He then dared Kejriwal to fight elections against him.

"If there's a shred of morality left in you, resign from your seat and fight election against me," Times Now quoted Mishra as saying. "I am disheartened to fight against you. But I will fight till the end," he said, adding that he was ready to give up his post and his seat.

"I know that at today's Delhi Assembly session, there will be a lot of voices against me but I am ready to face that," he also said. Mishra has alleged that a Rs 50-crore deal had been arranged for the chief minister's brother-in-law. He on Sunday had also accused Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore cash from his cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain. He had also submitted documents to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against the chief minister in connection with the alleged water tanker scam.

On the other hand, Kejriwal himself has indicated that he would answer on Tuesday the graft allegations levelled against him by Mishra. "Truth will triumph. Its beginning will be made during the special session of the Delhi Assembly tomorrow," he tweeted.

जीत सत्य की होगी। कल दिल्ली विधान सभा के विशेष सत्र से इसकी शुरुआत। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 8, 2017

AAP had earlier also alleged that a big conspiracy was being hatched against it by the BJP through Mishra and said Chief Minister Kejriwal would not resign over the "baseless allegations".

The party asserted that was Mishra was making such allegations against Kejriwal "out of desperation" after being expelled from the Cabinet.

With inputs from PTI