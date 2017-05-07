You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Kapil Mishra's big reveal on Arvind Kejriwal: Satyendra Jain handed over Rs 2 crore to Delhi CM

Kapil Mishra's big reveal on Arvind Kejriwal: Satyendra Jain handed over Rs 2 crore to Delhi CM

PoliticsFP StaffMay, 07 2017 12:49:09 IST

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday said that he will not quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and asserted of being the only one in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet who does not face any corruption charges.  Mishra said Rs 2 crore cash was handed over to Kejriwal by AAP leader Satyendra Jain.

File image of Kapil Mishra. Image courtesy: @KapilMishraAAP/Twitter

File image of Kapil Mishra. Image courtesy: @KapilMishraAAP/Twitter

"I have informed about this to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and will also inform all investigation agencies," Mishra told the media here.

"I will neither quit the party nor can anyone send me out," Mishra told the media here.

"I am the only minister in the cabinet who faces no corruption charges nor has the CBI initiated any inquiry against me," he said.

Kejriwal on Saturday removed Mishra and inducted AAP legislators Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot in his cabinet.

Gehlot, an MLA from Najafgarh, and Gautam from Seemapuri, will be sworn in as new ministers.

However, they have not been allotted any portfolio yet.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: May 07, 2017 12:46 pm | Updated Date: May 07, 2017 12:49 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 7RCB Vs KKR
2May 7KXIP Vs GL
3May 8SRH Vs MI
4May 9KXIP Vs KKR
5May 10GL Vs DD
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores