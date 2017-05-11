Kapil Mishra vs Arvind Kejriwal: Sacked AAP leader alleges party diverting attention from corruption charges

Reiterating his stand against the alleged corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sacked party leader Kapil Mishra, who is on the second day of his hunger strike, said on Thursday that the party has been using diversionary tactics to side step the issue of corruption.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office in Delhi, the former minister urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other top leaders of the AAP to come clean over their foreign jaunts. Mishra urged them to give every detail about their tours including the money they have spent on these trips.

The ACB had recorded the statement of the sacked minister over his allegations that Kejriwal had influenced the probe into a Rs 400-crore tanker scam.

Mishra arrived at the ACB office at noon to record his statement and his examination is currently underway.

On being asked whether the party has diverged from its original principles, Mishra told reporters that it isn't the party but four or five members who have forgotten their principles, in an veiled reference to Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

On the resignation of Gurpreet Singh Waraich from AAP, Mishra claimed that he had urged him to take back his resignation. He added that Kejriwal's indifference towards harassment against women in Punjab section of the party made Waraich quit.

The Karawal Nagar MLA said that there are three FIRs filed with respect to corruption charges against Kejriwal's family members, while adding that he would give more details to the authorities.

Mishra had recently made a startling allegation that he witnessed the Delhi chief minister accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore.

Mishra had earlier alleged that he has been getting threat calls and launched a hunger strike on Wednesday morning.

