Kapil Mishra takes on Arvind Kejriwal, says his former boss has nexus with Hawala traders

New Delhi: Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday alleged a nexus between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and those involved in hawala transactions.

The sacked minister asked the Chief Minister to step down to ensure a fair probe into the allegations. "A false video was retweeted by Kejriwalji on Thursday claiming that (Delhi businessman) Mukesh Kumar gave Rs 2 crore as donation to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2014", Mishra told the media.

Mishra's remarks came a day after Kejriwal retweeted a news report of Mukesh Kumar who claimed to have donated Rs 2 crore to AAP in 2014. Showing the letterheads of four companies; Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd, Glodmine Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Infoline Software Solution Ltd and Sunvision company from which the AAP received Rs 2 crore donation in 2014, Mishra said he has evidence to back his claims.

Mishra "challenged" the AAP national convenor to tell the Income Tax department that his party received donation of Rs 2 crore from Mukesh Kumar. He claimed the letterheads of the companies which made donations to AAP were fake. He also raised questions regarding the identity of Mukesh Kumar, and asked, "Why is Mukesh Kumar being made a scapegoat by Kejriwal? Who is Kejriwal trying to save?".

Mishra alleged that Mukesh Kumar became CEO of one of the companies days before the Delhi civic polls, though the donations were made in 2014.

Launching an attack on Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Mishra said, "Mukesh Kumar was a VAT defaulter with the Delhi government, and his company was sent notices, yet this company was given tenders by the government". He claimed Kejriwal and Sisodia were aware of the "corruption activities". He questioned Kejriwal's silence in the matter.

Mishra revealed the name of one more person Hem Prakash Sharma, whose signatures were on two letter heads and said that he was the Additional Director of the companies Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd and Goldmine Buildcon Pvt Ltd alongwith Mukesh Kumar.

The sacked minister said that Hem Prakash Sharma was also Director in a company alongwith lawyer Rohit Tandon, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in December last year for converting black money into white.

"This is the biggest proof of hawala nexus against Kejriwal", Mishra said. "The man who donated Rs 2 crore to AAP is wanted by CBI, ED and the IT officials, but he meets Kejriwal", Mishra added

"This is the reason why Kejriwal was shouting so much after the government's demonetisation move and was coming out on the streets against it. If Kejriwal has any shame left he must step down", Mishra demanded, adding that he has submitted the balancesheet of AAP signed by Kejriwal to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

He said he has also given the details of Rohit Tandon to the CBDT. He termed Kejriwal a "mafia" and said he fears for his life as he can be attacked.