Kapil Mishra takes a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, asks when did he last visit CM office

PoliticsIANSMay, 17 2017 14:54:32 IST

New Delhi: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra took a dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked when was the last time he went to his office.

"People of Delhi might not know that last year he (Kejriwal) went to his office only for two days," Mishra alleged in a letter to the chief minister.

File image of Kapil Mishra. PTI

"Does Kejriwal have the guts to show his performance report to the people of Delhi?"

Mishra also described Kejriwal as the only chief minister in the country without any portfolio and "who hardly works".

"Kejriwal is the chief minister who takes maximum holidays and now he shall soon become the Chief Minister against whom maximum cases of corruption would be there," the sacked minister said.

Mishra also dared Kejriwal to prove any one of his allegations wrong.

"Open challenge to Kejriwal, at least prove one allegation wrong. I have written about you only," he said.

Mishra was sacked as the Water, Tourism and Culture Minister on 6 May following internal bickering in the ruling party.


Published Date: May 17, 2017 02:54 pm | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 02:54 pm

