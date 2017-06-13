Kapil Mishra relaunches 'India Against Corruption', announces campaign against Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Monday said that he, along with the members of India Against Corruption (IAC), will launch a campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from Karol Bagh on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Mishra said that under the banner of IAC, they would send proof of Kejriwal's "scams" to every assembly constituency, and that teams were being formed in each constituency.

He would be working with old friends from the IAC and Anna Hazare's team, Mishra said. He said the date for a referendum on "Right to Recall" would be announced soon.

On 6 May, Mishra was sacked by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a minister in the Delhi government, citing poor performance. A day later, Mishra made allegations of corruption against Kejriwal and Satyendar Kumar Jain. On 8 May, he was suspended from the party.

Mishra has been protesting and levelling allegations of corruption against Kejriwal and Jain for the past one month.