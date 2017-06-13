Kapil Mishra meets ACB chief with 'proof' of fake CNG kits, says AAP govt cheated Delhi

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra met ACB chief MK Meena on Tuesday and submitted documents regarding the distribution of "fake CNG kits" with the alleged involvement of the Delhi government.

"I've come with documents regarding fake CNG kits. About how in the name of Canada and Italy, contracts were given to companies in China and these kits were used in thousands of vehicles in Delhi," Mishra said.

Showing a file to the media, he alleged that the people of Delhi have been cheated by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

"These are documents signed by Satyendra Jain, allowing these (Chinese) companies," he said.

The sacked Delhi Minister said that he also submitted proof regarding a Rs 300 crore medical 'scam' for procurement of medicines for hospitals.

Mishra said the earlier complaints that he filed with the ACB are moving forward as well.

"These documents (on fake CNG kits) were given to me by officers and people after I started fighting against corruption," Mishra said when asked why he didn't come forward with proof of corruption while he was a minister.

"I never knew about these cases of corruption when I was a minister," he said. Misha's meeting with the ACB chief lasted for over an hour.