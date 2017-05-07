Kapil Mishra lays corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal: 10 points on the story so far

Problems for the Aam Aadmi Party don't seem to subside any time soon. Just when the party was heaving a sigh of relief after convincing Kumar Vishwas to stay in the party, Kapil Mishra, the former water minister in the AAP cabinet has levelled serious corruption charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Here are 10 points on the story so far:

Kapil Mishra was sacked on Saturday, shortly after which, he claimed to make a massive expose on Sunday at the Rajghat. Mishra was one of the founding members of the AAP and had been a prominent face in the India Against Corruption movement tat lead to the formation of the party. He was also one of the few MPs in AAP who backed Kumar Vishwas during the recent crisis. Kejriwal and sources within AAP claimed that Mishra was incompetent in dispensing his duties as a minister, which is why his portfolios were taken away from him. Mishra on the other hand wonders, whether his dismissal was related to a report on the tanker scam that he recently handed over to Kejriwal. "Arvind Kejriwal is directly calling up many AAP leaders and legislators... huge conspiracy ahead of my press conference... won't stop, won't bend", NDTV reports Mishra as saying. Mishra meets Delhi Leuitenant Governor Anil Baijal and apprises him of the situation. "I have informed about this to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and will also inform all investigation agencies," Mishra told the media, adding, "Just wait and watch, Satyendra Jain will be behind bars within few days." Mishra lays controversial allegations against his own partymen, claiming that he saw Kejriwal accept Rs 2 Crore in cash from Jain, adding that the chief minister must come clean on why the payment was made in cash and where did the money go. Mishra also questions Kejriwal's silence and inaction despite him handing over proof of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's involvement in the tanker scam. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, convenes a hurried press conference to offer party's official response. He calls Mishra's allegations 'baseless', adding that they do not deserve a response. The party puts up a united face, sending out a message that Mishra's allegations against Kejriwal are unbelievable. Meanwhile, News18 reported that Mishra's mother has said that AAP has mistreated his son and she would be happier if he joins BJP. Mishra, however, has reiterated that AAP is his party and he will never leave it to join BJP. Congress, in a guarded response suspected something "fishy" within the party, adding that if such allegations are coming from within the party then people of Delhi deserve to know the truth. The party has sought an unbiased enquiry in the matter. BJP, on the other hand, has demanded Kejriwal's resignation on moral grounds.

